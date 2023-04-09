SRH vs PBKS Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, match prediction, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

SRH vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad will face the Punjab Kings in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be the second game of the doubleheader.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two team’s head-to-head stats:

SRH vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

SRH had another disappointing start to the IPL 2023 season. In their first match, they were defeated by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 72 runs. The batters were held to 131/8 after the bowlers gave up more than 200 runs. In their second game, they managed only 121/8 batting first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and lost by five wickets.

In the IPL, SRH and PBKS have faced each other 20 times. Their first meeting was in 2013, the year Hyderabad made its T20 league debut. The Sunrisers won the match by a margin of five wickets. They played twice last season, with each team winning one game.

Matches played: 20

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 13

Matches won by Punjab Kings: 7

SRH vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Pitch report

SRH vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Weather forecast

According to weather reports, the temperature today will be around 34 degrees Celsius, with calm winds blowing at 3 km/h. The visibility in Hyderabad is approximately 8 km, and the humidity is expected to be moderate at 43%. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is approximately 56, indicating that the air quality is satisfactory. The sky is mostly sunny and clear.

SRH vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram as captain, along with players such as Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, and Anmolpreet Singh.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan as the captain, along with players such as Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, and Shivam Singh.

SRH vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad has more chances to win the game.

SRH vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app



