/South Africa name women’s T20I squad for India series; Wolvaardt to lead, Kapp misses out

South Africa on Monday (Apr 13) announced its squad for the upcoming five-match women’s T20I series against India, scheduled to bee played from Apr 17 to 27. The 15-member side will be captained by Laura Wolvaardt, marking their last official outing before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England this June. Experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp remains unavailable, having also missed recent series against Pakistan and New Zealand. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Tebogo Macheke has earned her first call-up to the national team.

The series will begin with consecutive matches at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Apr 17 and 19. The action will then shift to Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the third and fourth games on Apr 22 and 25. The final T20I is set to take place at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Apr 27.

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Cricket South Africa (CSA) further said experienced seam-bowling all rounder Marizanne Kapp is still unavailable as she continues recovery from an illness.

“It is a quick turnaround, for sure, but a T20I series against India at home will always be special. The group remains largely the same for this tour. While we have learnt a lot about ourselves as a team on the recent trip to New Zealand, we are also very excited to get back on the field and express our eagerness to grow and improve with every game and training session."

“We are excited to welcome Eliz-Mari and Tebogo to the group, and we are looking forward to seeing how they contribute to the team as we continue the journey towards the T20 World Cup,” said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

South Africa squad - Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune and Chloé Tryon