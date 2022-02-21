Someone spreading love: Shoaib Akhtar lauds PSL fan for hoping for Virat Kohli's hundred in Pakistan

A fan during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) was spotted holding a banner, where he expressed his wish to see Virat Kohli's hundred in Pakistan. The poster was captured by the broadcasters and became an instant hit on social media platforms.

It remains a topic of discussion as the Pakistani fan's craze for Kohli was much appreciated. Now, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also joined the bandwagon and lauded the fan for 'spreading love' between the two countries.

Akhtar took to his official Twitter handle, on Monday (February 21), shared the photo of the fan along with his message and captioned the post, "Someone is spreading love at #GadaffiStadium #PSL #Pakistan #Virat Kohli". Here's the post from the Rawalpindi Express:

ALSO READ | 'Want to see your century in Pakistan': Fan's message for Virat Kohli goes viral during PSL 2022

For the unversed, Kohli has never played any competitive cricket at the senior level on Pakistan soil. In fact, he has only been part of a couple of bilateral series between the two Asian giants since his debut; due to the political tension between both countries.

Notably, Kohli is struggling to cross the triple-figure mark at the international level since late 2019. His last three-figure knock came against Bangladesh in India's maiden day-night Test in November 2019. Since then, he has done well in parts -- especially in white-ball formats -- but a big score has evaded him.

Kohli was last seen in action during the just-concluded India-West Indies T20Is at home. He will skip the forthcoming India-Sri Lanka home T20Is and return for the two Tests, starting on March 04.