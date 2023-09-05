Social media reacts as BCCI announces Team India squad for World Cup 2023

BCCI has declared the final squad of Team India for the highly-anticipated World Cup 2023. Ajit-Agarkar-led selection committee announced the 15-member team for the most prominent tournament in international cricket on September 5 at 01:30 PM IST. Indian cricket fans were eagerly waiting for the squad announcement as World Cup 2023 holds great importance for the nation, and many Indians wish to live the 2011 dream again.

India World Cup Squad 2023

Here's the squad of Team India for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue, and Hardik Pandya will continue to assist him. India's batting lineup includes Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami and Mohd. Siraj will handle India's bowling. Furthermore, although KL Rahul will be the wicketkeeper, Ishan Kishan will be another keeping option for the team.

Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Prasidh Krishna are three notable players who were part of the Asia Cup 2023 squad but did not make it to the World Cup 2023 squad. Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ravichandran Ashwin are also not a part of the squad.

India World Cup Squad: Social Media Reactions

After BCCI announced the squad on X (formerly Twitter), reactions started pouring in from cricket fanatics across the nation. While many gave their best wishes to Team India for World Cup 2023, some showed their disappointment in the selection committee for leaving out a few talented players.

Veteran cricketers like Virendra Sehwag and Irfan Pathan sent their best wishes for India's World Cup 2023 squad. Irfan Pathan posted on X, "Good luck to all the players who got selected for team India for the upcoming World Cup. Go, fearless boys."

Good luck to all the player who got selected for team india for the upcoming World Cup. Go fearless boys 🇮🇳 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 5, 2023 ×

Sehwag reposted BCCI's post on X and said, "This World Cup, as we cheer for Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Jaddu, may we have Bharat in our hearts and the players wear jersey which has "Bharat."

Team India nahin #TeamBharat.

This World Cup as we cheer for Kohli , Rohit , Bumrah, Jaddu , may we have Bharat in our hearts and the players wear jersey which has “Bharat” @JayShah . https://t.co/LWQjjTB98Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023 ×

However, not all Indians are happy with the selection. An X user posted, "Chahal left out.. otherwise perfect team. The best they could come up with. I don't understand why they make him play a whole year to drop him in the tournaments?" X user superking1816 posted, "Dhawan deserves a chance in ICC tournaments. He is a beast." Many users expressed their disappointment for not including Sanju Samson.

Chahal left out.. otherwise perfect team. The best they could come up with. I don't understand why they make him play whole year just to drop him in the tournaments? — Shahzeb Khan (@theshahzebkhan) September 5, 2023 ×

Feel for Sanju Samson. He performed with avg of 55 and is replaced by Surya who has avg of 22 in odi. Bcci is so baised. — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) September 5, 2023 ×

Dhawan deserves a chance in ICC tournaments he is a beast — 👌👑⭐ (@superking1816) September 5, 2023 ×

(With inputs from agencies)