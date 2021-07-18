SL vs IND, 1st ODI, Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Team India, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series today. The series was scheduled to kick off on July 13, however, due to a couple of COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan squad, the tour was postponed to July 18. In the absence of several senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, several young guns will get a golden chance to showcase their talent while donning the blue jersey with ICC T20 World Cup in sight. The Men in Blue are set to play three ODIs, and as many as T20Is. The entire series will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo looking at the COVID-19 situation in the island country.

Here is all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI:

Where will the 1st ODI between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st ODI between India and England will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

At what time does the 1st ODI between India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The 1st ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will begin at 03:00 PM IST on Sunday, July 18th. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 1st ODI between India vs Sri Lanka?

The 1st ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.