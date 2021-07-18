SL vs IND, 1st ODI, Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jul 18, 2021, 12:21 PM(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar included in squad Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The 1st ODI between India and England will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Team India, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series today. The series was scheduled to kick off on July 13, however, due to a couple of COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan squad, the tour was postponed to July 18. In the absence of several senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, several young guns will get a golden chance to showcase their talent while donning the blue jersey with ICC T20 World Cup in sight. The Men in Blue are set to play three ODIs, and as many as T20Is. The entire series will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo looking at the COVID-19 situation in the island country. 

Here is all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI:

Where will the 1st ODI between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st ODI between India and England will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

At what time does the 1st ODI between India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The 1st ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will begin at 03:00 PM IST on Sunday, July 18th. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 1st ODI between India vs Sri Lanka?

The 1st ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jul 18, 2021 | 2nd ODI LIVE
Bangladesh in Zimbabwe, 3 ODI Series, 2021
ZIM
21/1
(4.1 ov)
 VS
BAN
Full Scorecard →
Jul 17, 2021 | 5th T20I
Australia in West Indies, 5 T20I Series, 2021
WI
(20.0 ov) 199/8
VS
AUS
183/9 (20.0 ov)
West Indies beat Australia by 16 runs
Full Scorecard →
Jul 16, 2021 | 1st T20I
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2021
ENG
(19.2 ov) 201
VS
PAK
232/6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 31 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App