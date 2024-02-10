It was a record-breaking day at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday (Feb 9) after Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka became the first batter to score a men's ODI double hundred for the national side. While he broke the record for the national side against Afghanistan in a 42-run win, Afghanistan did not give up easily after they scored 339/6 in response to Sri Lanka’s 381/3. Nissanka was awarded Player of the Match for his unbeaten 210-run knock.

Afghanistan fall short of target

Needing a massive 382 runs to win, Afghanistan were short by 42 runs after a poor start to the chase. Afghanistan were 55/5 inside the first powerplay and looked set to lose by a record margin before Azmatullah Omarzai (unbeaten 149) and Mohammad Nabi (136) turn the screws. The pair stitched a partnership of 242, second highest in ODI cricket to launch a comeback. However, that resilience did not last till the end and soon Nabi’s wicket paved the way for Sri Lanka’s win.

Highest Sixth Partnership in ODIs

Grant Elliot, Luke Ronchi (New Zealand) – 267* vs Sri Lanka (23 Jan 2015)

Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) – 242 vs Sri Lanka (9 Feb 2024)

Mahela Jayawardene, MS Dhoni (Asia XI) – 218 vs Africa XI (10 Jun 2007)

Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 212 vs England (16 Sep 2020)

Tatenda Taibu, Stuart Matsikenyeri (Zimbabwe) – 188 vs South Africa (8 Nov 2009)

Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) – 177 vs Pakistan (30 Sep 2019)

What happened in Sri Lanka’s innings

Nissanka's 210* was Sri Lanka's first double-century and greatest individual score in ODIs. He surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya's 24-year record. Jayasuriya scored 189 against India in Sharjah in 2000. Nissanka stepped out to open for Sri Lanka after Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi ordered his team to bat. His start was far from ideal, and the batter took his time settling in. However, once the batter had his eye in, he went for the big strokes. He added 182 runs for the opening wicket with Avishka Fernando and didn't relent after his partner fell in the 27th over. Nissanka reached his hundred in the 32nd over, taking 88 balls to get there.