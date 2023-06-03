SL vs AFG 2nd ODI: Check date, time, weather report, match prediction, probable XIs; all you need to know

Afghanistan won the first ODI match with a dominant six-wicket win against Sri Lanka at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, on Sunday, June 2, 2023. In the full-strength match, the Sri Lankan team managed to score 268 runs while batting first, with Charith Asalanka scoring 91 off 95. On the other hand, the Afghanistan team easily chased the target after a sensational knock from the opening batsman, Ibrahim Zadran, with 19 balls remaining. He was even named as the "Player of the Match." The second ODI match is all set to be played on June 4, 2023, at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium at 10:00 am IST.

Here are all the details you need to know about the 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan :

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan's 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, June 04. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium at 10:00 AM IST. In India, the match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

SL vs AFG ODI series full squad:

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhail (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik.

SL vs AFG 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium is expected to offer a batting-friendly surface. There will be some swing to offer the seamers initially. So the pitch is expected to remain good for batting throughout the game.

SL vs AFG 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Report

Playing condition in Hambantota is expected to remain ideal for the game on Sunday, with temperatures expected to range between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.

SL vs AFG 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Prediciton

In these ODI series, Afghanistan is expected to stay confident after defeating the home team Sri Lanka. The home team is expected to be lacking in a bit in the bowling department.