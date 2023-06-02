SL vs AFG 1st ODI Live streaming: date, time, venue, playing XI & live-streaming details; All you need to know
Story highlights
SL vs AFG 1st ODI live streaming: Sri Lanka will be hosting Afghanistan in the ODI series. It is a crucial time for the Sri Lankan team to win after their poor performance in the previous series.
SL vs AFG 1st ODI live streaming: Sri Lanka will be hosting Afghanistan in the ODI series. It is a crucial time for the Sri Lankan team to win after their poor performance in the previous series.
SL vs AFG 1st ODI live streaming: Sri Lanka is all set to take on Afghanistan in a three-match One-day International series with their IPL stars returning for their national duties. The game is hosted by Sri Lanka at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The first game will be played on June 2, 2023. The SRI vs AFG will begin at 2:30 PM on Friday.
This 50-over format is very crucial for Sri Lanka’s performance as its performance in the previous series has not been up to the mark. In their last ODI series in New Zealand, the Dasun Shanaka-led team suffered a 2-0 defeat, while ahead of the New Zealand tour, Sri Lanka suffered a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of India.
Here are all the details you need to know about the 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan:
SRI vs AFG 1st ODI: Match Details
Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI
Date: June 02, 2023
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
Timings: 2:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan's 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, June 02. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium at 2:30 PM IST. In India, the match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.
SRI vs AFG 1st ODI match live-streaming details
In India, SRI vs AFG 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and FanCode.
In Afghanistan, the match will be broadcast live on RTA Sport.
In Sri Lanka, the match will be broadcasted live on Supreme TV, SLBC (Radio), Dialog & IPTV – SLT.
In Pakistan, the 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be live broadcast on Sony LIV.
Max United Kingdom and Sony LIV will be live-streaming the ODI match in the UK.
SRI vs AFG 1st ODI match playing XI (Predicted)
SL predicted playing 11: Pathum Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara
AFG predicted playing 11: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai
SL vs AFG ODI series full squad:
Sri Lanka
Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhail (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik.