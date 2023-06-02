SL vs AFG 1st ODI Live streaming: date, time, venue, playing XI & live-streaming details; All you need to know

SL vs AFG 1st ODI live streaming: Sri Lanka is all set to take on Afghanistan in a three-match One-day International series with their IPL stars returning for their national duties. The game is hosted by Sri Lanka at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The first game will be played on June 2, 2023. The SRI vs AFG will begin at 2:30 PM on Friday.

This 50-over format is very crucial for Sri Lanka’s performance as its performance in the previous series has not been up to the mark. In their last ODI series in New Zealand, the Dasun Shanaka-led team suffered a 2-0 defeat, while ahead of the New Zealand tour, Sri Lanka suffered a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of India.