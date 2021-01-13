Ski World Cup races in Austria halted over Covid-19

AFP
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 13, 2021, 06.16 PM(IST)

Ski World Cup races in Austria halted over Covid-19 Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Races planned for this weekend as part of the men's Ski World Cup in the Austrian resort of Kitzbuehel were cancelled Wednesday after a cluster of the UK coronavirus variant emerged in the region.

"For security reason, we don't want the races...to take place in Kitzbuehel this weekend," the governor of Austria's Tyrol region Guenther Platter told a press conference.

