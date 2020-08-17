Simona Halep pulls out of US Open 2020, says 'would put my health at the heart of my decision'

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep on Monday confirmed that she will skip the much-awaited US Open 2020 as she said that she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world no. 2 joins the growing list of top players to pull out of US Open citing health concerns as she joins the likes of Ashleigh Barty, Rafael Nadal, Bianca Andreescu, Nick Kyrgios among others.

“After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the (at)usopen,” Halep wrote on Twitter.

“I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.”

Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won’t be seen participating in New York – a huge blow for the Grand Slam tournament. Other women players who won’t play are Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic.

“I know the (at)usta and (at)WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament,” Halep wrote.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to start at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 31.

Nadal has also pulled out of the tournament with Roger Federer unavailable due to knee injury whereas Novak Djokovic has confirmed his availability for the US Open. Stan Wawrinka, the 2016 US Open champion has also pulled out along with Gael Monfils.