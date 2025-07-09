/Shubman Gill's net worth in 2025: IPL salary, car collection and life beyond 22 yards

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill has been grabbing headlines over the past couple of weeks not just for his heroic innings at Edgbaston during the second Test but this time, for his impressive net worth and luxurious lifestyle off the field. At just 25, Gill has become a key figure in Indian cricket. As per numerous media reports, Gill's net worth in 2025 is estimated at a whopping ₹34 crore ($3.97 million). Shubman's income reportedly exceeds ₹50 lakh ($58,324) per month and his yearly earnings are believed to be between ₹4 crore ($466,595) and ₹7 crore ($ 816,492).

A big part of that comes from his rich IPL contract. Representing the Gujarat Titans (GT), he earns a massive ₹16.5 crore ($1.96 million) per season making him one of the top-paid players in the league. Gill lives a life that matches his superstar status. His car collection features the Range Rover Velar, a Mercedes-Benz E350 known for its comfort and class and a Mahindra Thar gifted by Anand Mahindra in recognition of his stellar performance (91 in the fourth innings while chasing 328) in India's historic win at the Gabba in 2021.

Off the field, Gill enjoys a fair bit of media attention for his personal life too. He has been linked to several popular names, including Sara Tendulkar, actress Sara Ali Khan, Ridhima Pandit and Avneet Kaur but Shubman has denied all of these rumours.

While the spotlight on his lifestyle continues to shine, it was the Edgbaston Test where Gill reminded everyone of why he’s one of the emerging names in Indian cricket. Gill smashed 430 runs during the second Test. In the first innings, he scored his career-best 269 and followed it with 161 in the second innings. The Indian skipper joined an elite list of nine batters who have double centuries and a century under their belt in a single Test.