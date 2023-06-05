'Shubman Gill has always been...': India coach Rahul Dravid lauds young batter ahead of WTC final vs Australia

India and Australia are set to meet in the forthcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final on June 07 (Wednesday) at The Oval, London. All eyes will be on India's new sensation Shubman Gill, who has been in sublime form since August 2022. Gill has scored hundreds at regular intervals -- across formats -- ever since he slammed his maiden ODI ton during the Men in Blue's tour of Zimbabwe in last August. Before the WTC final, India's head coach Rahul Dravid showered huge praise on Gill and also stated that Rohit Sharma & Co. are very excited for the one-off Test battle versus Australia.

Speaking to Star Sports, Dravid said, "Really exciting for all the players to be playing this game again. There’s a lot of work that leads to this match. You play two years and a lot of Test series and results need to go your way. The opportunity to get to play this game is certainly well-deserved. Test cricket in England is always special and has great significance."

'Shubman Gill has been a class player when I saw him from his Under-19 days' "Shubman has always been a star player. He has been a class player when I saw him from his Under-19 days. He came into the U-19 World Cup and was already earmarked as someone who would become a very special player. He has been great, he's had a few years with the team, he's been in and out of the side a little bit, and he's finding his feet in international cricket," Dravid further added.