'Short-term commercial initiative': Jay Shah on Ramiz Raja's proposal of 4-nation series involving India, Pak

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Jay Shah has responded to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja's proposal of a four-nation 'T20 Super Series' involving both India and Pakistan. Shah has played down the chances of the series getting materialised anytime soon stating that the BCCI's focus is on helping cricket expand globally which is a huge challenge for all major cricket boards.

PCB chief Raja had come up with a unique proposal earlier this year. He batted for a T20 Super Series involving India, Pakistan, Australia and England and said the profits from the tournament can be shared with all ICC members on a percentage basis. India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral cricket since the 2012-13 season due to the ongoing political tension between the two nations.

India and Pakistan have since continued to meet only in major ICC events. Any meeting between the arch-rivals is highly anticipated by cricket fans across the globe and the game between the two sides becomes a mega affair in any major ICC tournament. While the PCB is making all the efforts to resume bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan, BCCI has so far maintained a strict stand.

Also Read: Indian cricket team creates history, becomes first side to complete the milestone of 1,000 ODIs

BCCI secretary Shah labelled Raja's proposal a 'short-term commercial initiative' while speaking to Reuters. The BCCI secretary asserted that the board will prioritise the expansion of cricket across the globe over such short-term initiatives.

"With the IPL window expanding and the ICC (global) events every year in the cycle, our primary responsibility is to safeguard bilateral cricket at home, with emphasis on test cricket," Shah told Reuters.

"I am also looking forward to seeing cricket at the Olympics, as that will help the game grow. Expansion of the sport is a challenge that our game faces and we must prioritise it over any short-term commercial initiative," he added.

Also Read: Virat Kohli to Yash Dhull: Indian captains who have lifted the U-19 World Cup trophy

"Hello fans.Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner," PCB chief Raja had said in a tweet in January this year.

India and Pakistan last met in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE last year where the Babar Azam-led Men in Green defeated Virat Kohli & Co. comprehensively by ten wickets to get off to a winning start in the tournament. With the win, Pakistan had also brought an end to their losing streak against India in World Cup matches.