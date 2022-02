Prithvi Shaw | Photo - BCCI |

Prithvi Shaw became the fourth Indian captain to lift the U-19 World Cup trophy in the year 2018. Under the mentorship of the current India head coach Rahul Dravid, Shaw & Co. thrashed Australia by 8 wickets in the final to lift the prestigious trophy for a record fourth time. Shaw, Shubman Gill, and Shivam Mavi among others were the finds of the tournament for India.

(Photograph:Others)