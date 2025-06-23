/Shah Rukh Khan picks two star Pakistani players for his Knight Riders team, check their names inside

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the 'King of Bollywood,' is not only a top movie star but also a big name in the cricket world. His love for cricket and sharp business mind have helped him to create one of the most famous T20 cricket brands — the Knight Riders Group. SRK's cricket journey began with the introduction of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. KKR began as underdogs but went on to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title three times in 2012, 2014, and 2024. Apart from SRK, Juhi Chawla, along with her husband Jay Mehta also own a stake (45%) in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Shah Rukh Khan then took his Knight Riders brand global by singing teams in international premier leagues like - CPL (Caribbean Premier League), MLC (Major League Cricket) and ILT (International League T20) etc.

SRK's Global teams includes -

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), a team that has won the title four times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020).

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA, helping promote cricket in North America.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20 (ILT20).

Before the 2025 CPL season, Shah Rukh Khan’s Trinbago Knight Riders made headlines by picking two Pakistani players in the draft on June 18.

Mohammad Amir

The experienced left-arm fast bowler has played four CPL seasons, taking 51 wickets in 39 games at an impressive average of 18.09.

Usman Tariq

A young off-spinner who impressed in PSL 2025 by taking 10 wickets in just 5 games for Quetta Gladiators. This will be his first CPL season, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how he performs on Caribbean pitches.



Pakistani players are still banned from playing IPL