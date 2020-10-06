Serie A: League president Dal Pino positive for virus, Gravina in isolation

Italy's top-tier football league Serie A chief Paolo Dal Pino on Tuesday has tested positive for coronavirus. Gabriele Gravina, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president, has gone into isolation too, as per both organisations' statement.

"President Paolo Dal Pino tested positive for COVID-19 following a swab carried out yesterday (Monday)," the Italian top-flight said in a statement.

"Asymptomatic and in isolation at home, he will follow the procedures set out in the health protocol."

As a result of 58-year-old Dal Pino's positive, the FIGC said Gravina, 67, "for prudential purposes, in the absence of symptoms" had also decided to self-isolate.

Earlier, defending champions Juventus informed that the entire squad has gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Turin giants confirmed those returning positive tests were "neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff".

(Inputs from AFP)