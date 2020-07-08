Serie A: Lazio's Patric given four-match ban for biting Lecce's Donati

Lazio defender Patric has been handed a four-match ban for biting Lecce's Giulio Donati during a match in Serie A on Tuesday. Lazio was beaten by Lecce 2-1.

Patric bit Donati's arm reminding everyone of Suarez's time when he used to bite his opponent during crucial matches.

The incident was spotted by the VAR and the Spaniard was quickly shown a red card. Patric left the ground with no protest. The 27-year-old has been fined 10,000 euros.

Donit said that Patric apologised soon after the match ended and the bite did not harm him.

"He did nothing to me and apologised straight after, so bear that in mind," he told ANSA after the game.

"I also live with emotions so I understand Patric why, in such a hard-fought game, did what he did.

"Patric apologised straight after. His gesture was rightfully punished with a red, but it didn't do me any harm.

"Therefore, I'd ask people to think long and hard before judging him."

With Lazio's defeat, the gap between them and Juventus has increased to 10 points.