Serena Williams is set to play her last Grand Slam event when she enters the court in the US Open 2022 edition on Monday (August 30). Having revealed last month that the countdown to her retirement has begun, Serena will kickoff her campaign in the women's singles by facing Montenegrin and World number 80 Danka Kavinic in her opening round.

Given that Serena is entering the US Open -- where she won her first-ever Grand Slam title (out of 23) in 1999 -- on the back of a first-round exit at Wimbledon 2022 and a defeat at the hands of Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters' Round of 64 clash, the pressure will be on the 40-year-old. Nonetheless, she has a wealth of experience under her belt and the American will leave no stone unturned to make the most of her last-ever appearance at a Grand Slam event, infront of home fans.

Both Serena and Danka will be facing each other for the first time ever. Who will emerge on top? Will Danka bring an end to Serena's glorious run in women's singles?

Here is all you need to know about the US Open 2022 clash between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic:

What time will the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Serena Williams and Danka Kavinic start?

The US 2022 women's singles first-round clash between Serena Williams and Danka Kavinic will kick off at 4:30 AM IST on Tuesday, August 30.

Where will Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Serena Williams and Danka Kavinic be play?

The US Open 2022 women's singles opening round match between Serena Williams and Danka Kavinic will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

ALSO READ | Biggest controversies involving tennis legend Serena Williams

Which TV channel will have the live telecast of the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Serena Williams and Danka Kavinic in India?

The first round of the US Open 2022 women's singles fixture between Serena Williams and Danka Kavinic will be live on Sony Six and Sony Ten channels.

How to catch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Serena Williams and Danka Kavinic?

The live streaming of the US Open 2022 women's singles Round 1 clash between Serena Williams and Danka Kavinic will be available on the Sony Liv app in India.