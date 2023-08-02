Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian reveal gender of second child; host party with vibrant decorations

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams hosted a ‘gender reveal’ party late Monday, July 31 evening as she revealed the gender of her second child. Serena already blessed with a daughter in 2017 announced her pregnancy during the Met Gala in May. She and her husband Alexis Ohanian came with a prank for the gender reveal party as they caught the attention of the world.

Serena to be blessed with baby girl

The former Wimbledon and US Open champion will be blessed with a baby girl for the second time, as revealed on Monday. Serena arrived at the party in a pink outfit, that revealed her choice and was seen in vibrant mode. Her outfit, a pink and white skirt, and top, stylishly showcased her baby bump. In a video of the festivities posted on YouTube, William expressed a bit of nervousness, humorously mentioning that she hadn't prepared a "contingency plan" in case it turned out to be a boy.

Serena was blessed with a daughter Olympia in 2017 and has been seen on the Tennis court in the past. Serena has been away from the tennis court since announcing retirement from the game in 2022. She is the second-most successful female player in the singles competition having won 23 Grand Slam titles.

She has been in the headlines too often and last won a major title in 2017 when she staged at the Australian Open. Serena was set to play at the Wimbledon doubles in 2022 with Ons Jabeur before the former opted out.

Successful career

In a successful career on the court, Serena won seven Australian Open, three French Open, seven Wimbledon, and six US Open titles. In a decorated career alongside her sister Venus Williams, Serena also won four Australian Open, two French Open, six Wimbledon, and two US Open titles in the doubles event.

Interestingly, she also won two mixed doubles titles in 1998 winning the Wimbledon and the US Open. She was famously runner-up in the Australian Open in 1999 having also secured the same position in the 1998 French Open. She beat Russian Maria Sharapova in the final of the 2012 London Olympic Games and won the year-end tour titles on five occasions.

