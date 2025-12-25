/Senior Nationals Badminton: Shruti, Parul, Tanvi shock top seeds to reach pre-quarters

The experienced shuttlers Shruti Mundada and Parul Choudhary, along with young talent Tanvi Patri, caused major upsets to move into the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Senior National Badminton Championships on Thursday (Dec 25). Shruti defeated seventh seed Jiya Rawat in straight games, winning 21-14, 21-9. Parul fought back after losing the first game to beat the ninth seed 18-21, 21-18, 21-12. Tanvi Patri also impressed, knocking out eighth seed Isharani Baruah 22-20, 21-19.

Top seed Unnati Hooda, second seed Anupama Upadhyaya, third seed Anmol Kharb and world junior silver medallist Tanvi Sharma all progressed comfortably to the next round.

In the men’s singles, Aryaman Tandon produced a strong comeback to upset third seed M Raghu 17-21, 21-11, 21-14 in the round of 32.

Abhinav Garg and Rithvik Sanjeevi also surprised their higher-ranked rivals. Garg defeated tenth seed Abhinav Thakur 21-19, 21-16, while Rithvik beat 13th seed Orijit Chaliha 21-15, 21-19.

In mixed doubles, Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal stunned sixth seeds Kevin Wong CC and Pranavi N, winning 23-21, 21-15.

Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma performance on day 1

Earlier on Wednesday (Dec 24), The 87th Senior National Badminton Championships 2025-26 began with a bang in Vijayawada. The first day of the tournament showcased the depth of talent in Indian badminton and set an exciting tone for the matches ahead.

Top-seeded Unnati Hooda, who received a bye in the first round, wasted no time making her mark. She faced wildcard entrant Akanksha Matte and dominated with a 21-8, 21-18 victory. Unnati’s precision, quick footwork, and calm court presence allowed her to control rallies and keep her opponent under pressure throughout the match.