'Sehwag messaged me': Venkatesh Prasad reveals Viru's text after 'Venkaboys' ad

After Rahul Dravid's never-seen-before ‘angry’ avatar, Venkatesh Prasad's new boyband the "Venkaboys" had taken the internet by storm. In the advertisement, Venkatesh Prasad was seen performing on a song along with Manindar Singh, Javagal Srinath and Saba Karim.

Several netizens, including Indian opener Rohit Sharma, reacted to the advertisement. Now, the former Indian pacer revealed that Virender Sehwag had texted him after watching the ad and called it wonderful, while the likes of VVS Laxman and Srinath himself too complimented the former pacer on his on-screen performance.

"Sehwag messaged me, saying it was wonderful and so did a lot of other people. VVS Laxman said it was a great ad, Javagal Srinath who also acted along with me in the ad, he said ‘your acting skills are fantastic. I couldn’t believe it," Prasad said In a conversation with The Grade Cricketer.

"Basically, I honestly never thought that it’s going to come out that way. But when it came out, looking at the reaction of the people and the messages I got, the way people were talking about the ad… things like it’s done extremely well and they were for some reason, appreciating my acting skills. I am not the boy band type of guy. It was something different. I guess I get slightly comfortable in front of the camera," Prasad said.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and shared the video and wrote: "From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai....it's been a journey."