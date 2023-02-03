SCO vs HEA preview: pitch report, Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Injury Updates for BBL 2023 final Live: The Perth Scorchers will face the Brisbane Heat in the final match of the Big Bash League. The defending champions, the Scorchers, were the first to qualify for the finals after defeating the Sydney Sixers. While the Heat extended their hope by defeating the Sixers in the Challengers and the Renegades in the Knockouts. The Heat have the because of their miraculous second-half comeback.

Heat have won six matches in the second half of the BBL, completing a stunning turnaround. At one point, they were at the bottom of the points table, one game away from being eliminated. The Heat is now within striking distance of winning their second BBL championship. The franchise's bowling has been solid, with Michael Neser leading the way with 26 wickets in 16 games.

BBL 2023 final match: SCO vs HEA form details

The Brisbane Heat will need to bowl well to keep the Perth Scorchers' top order at bay. Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, and Josh Inglis have all scored half-centuries against the Heat this season. Brisbane batted first in both of their previous losses to the Scorchers, but was unable to score enough runs - 171 for 9 at Optus Stadium and 155 for 6 at the Gabba. They are unable to call on Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, or Matt Renshaw. It's not a good look for the Heat or the Big Bash League final.

BBL 2023 final match: SCO vs HEA squad details

Perth Scorchers squad: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Stephen Eskinazi, Hamish McKenzie, David Payne (replacement for Tymal Mills for the second half of the season)

Brisbane Heat squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Josh Brown

BBL 2023 finals match: SCO vs HEA Probable starting XIs

Perth Scorchers: Steven Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Cooper Connolly, Nick Hobson, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Peter Hatzolgou

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson, Max Bryant, Michael Neser, Michael Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann

BBL 2023 final match: SCO vs HEA pitch report

BBL 2023 Final SCO vs HEA Pitch report The pitch in Perth is a batting paradise. The batters enjoy the bounce and pace on offer. It is a lightning-quick wicket. 170 is the par score.

When is the final match of BBL between SCO and HEA?

The BBL 2023 final game SCO vs HEA is scheduled to start at 1:45 IST (8:30 am GMT) on Saturday, 4 February.

Where the final match of BBL 2023 between SCO and HEA will be played?

The final match of BBL 2023 of SCO vs. HEA will be played in Perth at Optus Stadium.

Where and how to watch the final match of BBL 2023 of SCO vs. HEA LIVE?