#Savegunnersaurus: Arsenal receives widespread condemnation after releasing its long-time mascot Photograph:( Twitter )
The fans are upset with the club's decision and a GoFundMe page for Quy has been set up to raise funds.
Gunnersaurus, Arsenal's long-time mascot, has been released as a part of cost-cutting measures. However, the fans are against this decision and are taking it out on social media to save the long-serving icon of the club.
Also read: Liverpool, Man Utd lick wounds after humbling Premier League defeats
According to British media, Jerry Quy, who has played the role of the dinosaur mascot since 1993, had been let go, with stadiums empty during the coronavirus crisis.
The fans are upset with the club's decision and a GoFundMe page for Quy has been set up to raise funds.
A statement on the page read: "Gunnersaurus has been the Arsenal club mascot for 27 years. He's a club icon, and we cannot let him become extinct.
"Played by lifelong fan Jerry Quy, it would be a terrible shame to lose him. The mascot league is the only one we've consistently been on top of, let's keep our all-time top scorer on top."
Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright tweeted: "Terrible news. Love you Jerry."
Terrible news 😞 Love you Jerry ❤️ @Gunnersaurus pic.twitter.com/zL3G8c6MAw— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) October 5, 2020
Former England international and TV presenter Gary Lineker tweeted: "Shouldn't be necessary, but it might be a good move and an act of kindness for the @Arsenal players and manager to club together and sort out this absurdity."
Shouldn’t be necessary, but it might be a good move and an act of kindness for the @Arsenal players and manager to club together and sort out this absurdity. https://t.co/wQhVKno2R9— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 5, 2020
You’re going nowhere @Gunnersaurus.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 5, 2020
I refuse to let @Arsenal sack you. Come on @m8arteta @Aubameyang7 - this is not what our club is about. 😡😡#savegunnersaurus pic.twitter.com/KuHZvtQ22Z
However, the Athletic reported that the Arsenal mascot would return when fans were allowed back.
Here are some tweets by fans and football supporters:
Out on transfer deadline day! @Gunnersaurus no @Arsenal poor decision! #SaveGunnersaurus pic.twitter.com/wI4VR8TXxy— Richie Prior (@DadTaxi1) October 5, 2020
Arsenal FC always liked to be seen as a classy club. Now they are firing a guy who has been loyal for 27 years and only gets paid for a part-time job. The club is ‘cost-cutting’. The owner is a multi-millionaire. #savegunnersaurus https://t.co/9PccQR5ZDf— Darren Tulett (@1DarrenTulett) October 5, 2020
Forever in our hearts 💔😢 #Gunnersaurus pic.twitter.com/Czhd3sJBow— Till (@tillg22) October 5, 2020
2020 the year #Gunnersaurus became extinct. pic.twitter.com/haUxaLhhTg— Neil Sedgewick (@NeilSedgewick) October 5, 2020