Savegunnersaurus: Arsenal receives widespread condemnation after releasing its long-time mascot

Gunnersaurus, Arsenal's long-time mascot, has been released as a part of cost-cutting measures. However, the fans are against this decision and are taking it out on social media to save the long-serving icon of the club.

According to British media, Jerry Quy, who has played the role of the dinosaur mascot since 1993, had been let go, with stadiums empty during the coronavirus crisis.

The fans are upset with the club's decision and a GoFundMe page for Quy has been set up to raise funds.

A statement on the page read: "Gunnersaurus has been the Arsenal club mascot for 27 years. He's a club icon, and we cannot let him become extinct.

"Played by lifelong fan Jerry Quy, it would be a terrible shame to lose him. The mascot league is the only one we've consistently been on top of, let's keep our all-time top scorer on top."

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright tweeted: "Terrible news. Love you Jerry."

Former England international and TV presenter Gary Lineker tweeted: "Shouldn't be necessary, but it might be a good move and an act of kindness for the @Arsenal players and manager to club together and sort out this absurdity."

However, the Athletic reported that the Arsenal mascot would return when fans were allowed back.

