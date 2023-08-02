Saudi-backed LIV Golf removes Chief Events Officer Ron Cross in abrupt move

LIV Golf's top executive Ron Cross, responsible for securing venues and running the tournaments, has been removed from his post. The news was confirmed by both Cross and the Saudi-backed golf league as well.

"I am sincerely thankful for the opportunity to have been a part of launching LIV Golf," Cross said in a statement to Sports Illustrated on August 2. “While surprised in the change in direction at this time, I remain incredibly proud of the job being done by my Event Delivery Colleagues, LIV Golf team members, the players, caddies, venue and vendor partners to make LIV Golf a tremendous experience and wish them all the best for continued success."

This comes weeks after LIV and rival PGA Tour decided to join forces to form a single golf entity which also includes DP World Tour as well.

"Ron Cross played an important role in the launch of LIV Golf and the establishment of our tournaments," said Doug Mayer, a LIV Golf spokesman. "We are grateful for his contributions. The success of LIV events has always been rooted in our ability to evolve and do things differently and we remain committed to those fundamental ideas going forward."

Cross, a former PGA Tour and Augusta National executive, was one of the first hires of Saudi-backed league when it announced itself on the world stage in November 2021. Thanks to Cross, LIV Golf secured venues for its maiden eight-event calendar which started June 2022 onwards.

He also played a key role in finalizing 14-event 2023 schedule which is still ongoing apart from working on 2024 calendar as well.

The golfing world has been in disarray ever since PGA and LIV decided to become one. In the latest developments, game's legend Tiger Woods has been inducted into PGA Tour's Policy board. Woods' involvement can have a direct impact on PGA's deal with LIV as the six player-directors including Rory McIlroy and Woods will have a direct say in any final agreement with the Saudi-backed league.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE