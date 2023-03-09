Sanjay Manjrekar plays down Sri Lanka's ability to beat New Zealand, backs India to reach WTC final

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels Sri Lanka are incapable of beating New Zealand in their conditions while backing India to reach the finals of the World Test Championship. With Australia already qualifying for the WTC final after beating India in the Indore Test, Sri Lanka and India are the two teams left fighting for the remaining spot.

For any of them to qualify, there are some stipulations in place. For Sri Lanka to enter the summit clash, they first have to beat the Kiwis 2-0 in the ongoing away series while hoping for Australia to either defeat India in Ahmedabad or play out a draw. Whereas India will have to beat the mighty Aussies in the ongoing Test to play the finals. However, if the opposite happens, i.e. if India loses the final Test, they would then need a favour from New Zealand to hand Sri Lanka a defeat in any of the Tests.

As both matches are currently underway and with Sri Lanka and Australia both looking stronger as things stand, India’s path towards reaching the final doesn't looking as smooth as how Manjrekar feels it is. Speaking during the final Test, Manjrekar said the atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium was electric following visits from Prime Ministers of both countries.

Shedding thoughts on which team will join Australia in the WTC finals, Sanjay said,

"It was a brilliant start and we were right there on the ground, experiencing the vibe at the start. There were so many things going for this Test match. It's being played at one of the biggest stadiums in the world. It's a great setting when people are there, every seat was taken. World Test Championship takes for India, on the verge of getting there. I think India will get there. I don't think Sri Lanka are capable of upsetting New Zealand," Manjrekar said.

Claiming that India already has one foot one in the finals and it’s about time before they officially make, Sanjay said

"So I believe, India are already in the final. But, you still have to actually, you know, officially get there. So that tension was there. Plus the series hanging the way it has, Australia making that brilliant comeback in Indore and plus a figure like Narendra Modi at the ground. That buzz was there. Every box was ticked before the start of this Test," he added.