Sachin Tendulkar’s deepfake video goes viral, he says such rampant misuse of technology is disturbing

New DelhiUpdated: Jan 15, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has recently become the victim of a deepfake video which is going viral on social media in which his voice has been manipulated to promote an online game. 

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has become the victim of a deepfake video which is going viral on social media in which his voice has been manipulated to promote an online game. 

In this deepfake video, Tendulkar is seen advertising an online game, providing the example of daughter Sara earning $ 2,171.53 per day by making predictions in the game. 

After this video went viral, Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to raise concern about the misuse of technology, and wrote “These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deep fakes ” 

What are deepfakes?

Artificial intelligence (AI) techniques are used to create manipulated media or deepfakes, usually videos. These methods create the illusion that the person in the video is talking or doing things they never actually did by substituting their voice or appearance for another's.

However, one can identify deepfake videos by paying attention to visual and audio inconsistencies along with other signs such as facial expressions, surroundings, audio discrepancies and by verifying the source. 

Rashmika Mandana is the most recent celebrity among many others to become a victim of deepfake video. The persistent exploitation of technology is a growing concern in the digital age, as deepfakes make it harder to distinguish between fact and fabrication.

