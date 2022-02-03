Sachin Tendulkar reacts as Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards

Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever winner of an Olympic athletics gold medal, added another feather to his illustrious hat on Wednesday (February 2) when he was nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award. The 23-year-old is one of the six nominees for the prestigious award.



Neeraj's life has changed for the good post his record throw measuring 87.58 metres in the men's final of the javelin event in Tokyo 2020. After securing a top spot in the podium, he became the first Indian track and field athlete to win an individual Olympic gold medal in Tokyo 2020, joining Abhinav Bindra to become only the second Indian to return with a gold.



Since then, Neeraj's stocks continue to rise in world sports. On Wednesday, he become only the third Indian athlete to be nominated for a Laureus Award after wrestler Vinesh Phogat (2019) and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Following Neeraj's nomination, Tendulkar congratulated the young star and tweeted, "My heartiest congratulations to you @Neeraj_chopra1 for your continued success representing India on the world stage. #Laureus22 nomination is another great achievement - with many more to come!."

A #Laureus22 nomination is another great achievement - with many more to come! https://t.co/ehbRV3yNe7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2022

Talking about Tendulkar, he had received Laureus best sporting moment award in 2020. The legendary batter being carried on the shoulders by the MS Dhoni-led Indian team following the country's historic World Cup triumph in 2011 was voted as the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years during the Covid-hit 2020 edition of the prestigious awards ceremony.