SA20 Final PRE vs EAC : Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape preview, date, time & live streaming

SA20 Final PRE vs EAC : Pretoria Capitals is all set to meet Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the South Africa T20 league (SA20) final match on Saturday, 11 February. The match starts at 8:00 PM IST at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The Capitals, captained by Wayne Parnell, have undoubtedly been the tournament's top team. With 31 points and a net run rate of +0.927, they were the first team to advance to the grand finale. They enter the contest having defeated David Miller's Paarl Royals by 29 runs. They bowled the Royals out for 124 after posting a respectable total of 153 for eight on the board. For his 41-ball 56, Rilee Rossouw received the Player of the Match award. Speaking of the Sunrisers, the Aiden Markram-led side has struggled during the league stage. They earned 19 points from 10 games, including four victories, to reach third place in the points table.

The grand finale of the South Africa T20 league (SA20) will be played between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The match will be played on Saturday, February 11 at 8:00 PM IST, and the venue is the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The live stream of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Jio users will be able to watch the match live for free as they can access the Jio Cinema app without having to any extra money.

Philip Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje.

Adam Rossington (wk), Temba Bavuma, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Jordan Cox, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala.

