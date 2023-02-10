SA20 Final PRE vs EAC live streaming: Watch Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match live on mobile

SA20 final PRE vs EAC live streaming: South Africa T20 League final is due to get underway on Saturday, February 11. The match begins at 8:00 PM IST in Johannesburg, at the Wanderers Stadium. The Capitals, led by Wayne Parnell, have unquestionably been the best squad in the competition. They qualified for the SA20 grand finale as the first team with 31 points and a net run rate of +0.927. They entered the finals with a 29-run victory over David Miller's Paarl Royals. After scoring a good score of 153 for eight, they bowled the Royals out for 124. Rilee Rossouw was named Player of the Match for his 41-ball 56. Speaking of Sunrisers, Aiden Markram's team has had a difficult league season. They finished third in the standings with 19 points from 10 games, including four victories.

SA20 final PRE vs EAC match live streaming details, where to watch live?

The live stream of the SA20 final PRE vs EAC match will be available on Jio Cinema App from 8:00 PM onwards on February 11. The match will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 channel (Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD) in India. Jio users will be able to watch the match live for free as they can access the Jio Cinema app without having to any extra money.

SA20 final PRE vs EAC match playing XI

Pretoria Capitals

Philip Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Adam Rossington (wk), Temba Bavuma, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Jordan Cox, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala.

When will SA20 final PRE vs EAC match be played?-Date

SA20 final PRE vs EAC match will be played on Saturday, February 11.

What time will SA20 final PRE vs EAC match be played?

SA20 final PRE vs EAC match will be played at 8:00 PM IST.

What is the venue of the SA20 final PRE vs EAC match?

SA20 final PRE vs EAC match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

