SA20 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, venues, Teams, Squads, live streaming & TV broadcast all you need to know

SA20 2023 Schedule: The inaugural season of South Africa's franchise T20 league will begin on January 10. The SA20 2023 competition will feature six teams competing against one another. The Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, and Pretoria Capitals are the six playing teams. Each of these teams will face each other twice during the league stage. 33 games will be played during SA20 2023. Only the top four teams from the group stage's point standings will advance to the semifinals. The winners of the semi-finals will compete against one another in the grand finale. All details about the SA20 2023 series, including schedule, venues, livestream channel and broadcast channel and complete squad, are given in the article

SA20 2023 Full Details

Date: 10 January 2023

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: South Africa

Live: JioCinema

Live: Sports18 platforms

SA20 2023 Fixtures (All times are in IST)

10 January: MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals; Cape Town- 9:00 PM

11 January: Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings; Durban- 9:00 PM

12 January: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals; Gqeberha- 9:00 PM

13 January: Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings; Paarl- 5:00 PM

13 January: MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants; Cape Town- 9:00 PM

14 January: Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Centurion- 5:00 PM

14 January: MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings; Cape Town- 9:00 PM

15 January: Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals; Durban- 9:00 PM

16 January: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town; Gqeberha- 9:00 PM

17 January: Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants; Paarl- 5:00 PM

17 January: Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals; Johannesburg- 9:00 PM

18 January: MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Cape Town- 5:00 PM

18 January: Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings; Centurion- 9:00 PM

19 January: Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Paarl- 9:00 PM

20 January: Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals; Durban- 9:00 PM

21 January: paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town; Paarl- 5:00 PM

21 January: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings; Gqeberha- 9:00 PM

22 January: Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals; Paarl- 5:00 PM

22 January: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants; Gqeberha- 9:00 PM

23 January: MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals; Cape Town- 9:00 PM

24 January: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals; Gqeberha- 5:00 PM

24 January: Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants; Johannesburg- 9:00 PM

2 February: Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town; Durban- 9:00 PM

3 February: Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals; Johannesburg- 5:00 PM

3 February: Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Durban- 9:00 PM

4 February: Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town: Centurion; Centurion- 9:00 PM

5 February: Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape; Johannesburg- 5:00 PM

5 February: Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants; Centurion- 9:00 PM

6 February: Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town; Johannesburg- 9:00 PM

7 February: Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals; Centurion- 9:00 PM

8 February: Semi-Final 1: 1st Team (TBD) vs 4th Team (TBD); Johannesburg- 9:00 PM

9 February: Semi-Final 2: 2nd Team (TBD) vs 3rd Team (TBD); Centurion- 9:00 PM

11 February: Final: Winner of SF-1 vs Winner of SF-2; Johannesburg- 9:00 PM



What are the venues for the SA20 2023? – Venue

SA20 2023 will be held in South Africa

When will the SA20 2023 Start? Date

SA20 2023 to be held on January 10th, 2023

What time SA20 2023 will begin? Time

SA20 2023 Will begin at 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM IST

How to watch SA20 2023 Live Streaming For Free?

Good News for JIO Subscribers, Jio Customers can watch SA20 2023 for free

Which TV channels will broadcast SA20 2023?

SA20 2023 will be telecasted on the Sports18 platforms, Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, Sports18 Khel

How can fans watch live streaming of SA20 2023?

Fans can watch SA20 Live Streaming on the Jio Cinema app. Night Matches will begin at 9 pm IST.

South Africa: SuperSport at 5.30 pm local time.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports at 2.30 pm UK time.

Squads of all teams in SA20 2023

Paarl Royals: David Miller (Captain), Jason Roy, Mitchell Van Buuren, Evan Jones, Eoin Morgan, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Codi Yusuf, Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Malusi Siboto, Kyle Verreynne, Donavon Ferreira, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Caleb Seleka.

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (C), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Rassie van der Dussen, Wesley Marshall, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Sam Curran, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Odean Smith, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (C), Christiaan Jonker, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Simon Harmer

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe, Ayabulela Gqamane, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Ottniel Baartman, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, James Fuller, Brydon Carse