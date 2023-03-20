SA vs WI 3rd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch South Africa vs West Indies match live in India?

SA vs WI 3rd ODI live streaming: Down 0-1, South Africa prepares itself to bounce back after losing in the second match of the three-match ODI in east London. West Indies defeated South Africa by 48 runs, where its captain Shai Hope scored 128 not out. The third game of the match series will begin on Tuesday (March 21) at Senwes Sports Park in Potchefstroom. Both teams have been competing for direct entry into the ODI World Cup, which will be held later this year. Both teams have faced each other in 63 ODIs till this date, where SA won 44, while WI managed to win 16 ODIs. Two ODIs amongst the remaining one ended without a result while one finished in a tie.

Currently, the West Indies is ranked tenth, while South Africa is ranked sixth. The Shai-led team hopes to wrap up the series with a dominating victory. After the conclusion of the ODI series, the two teams will square off in three T20Is starting March 25.

WI vs SA 3rd ODI Match Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 01:30 PM IST | 08:00 GMT | 10:00 Local

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

South Africa vs West Indies live streaming: Where to watch the SA vs WI ODI series live?

The Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to telecast the SA vs WI ODI series live in India, so Star Sport-1 will be broadcasting the ODI series.

It will also be streamed on the FanCode app and website.

SA vs WI Probable Playing XIs:

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klassen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen