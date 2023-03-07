SA vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Watch South Africa vs West Indies 2nd Test live on your mobile and laptop

SA vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: South Africa and West Indies will be facing off in the second and final test of their series on Wednesday, March 8th, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. South Africa won the first test by 87 runs in a thrilling match that saw both teams put up strong performances.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will be looking to continue his successful start as captain after leading his team to victory in the first test. The hosts put up a formidable total of 342 in their first innings thanks to Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar's impressive knocks. However, West Indies were able to make a comeback thanks to Alzarri Joseph's five-wicket haul, bowling out South Africa for 212.

South Africa's pacers, led by Anrich Nortje, then took charge, restricting the West Indies to 212 in their first innings. Kemar Roach put up a strong performance in the second innings, taking five wickets and restricting South Africa to just 116, setting up a chase of 247 for West Indies. Jermaine Blackwood's fighting knock of 79 was not enough to secure victory for West Indies, as Kagiso Rabada's six-wicket haul helped South Africa secure the win.

As the action moves to Johannesburg, South Africa will have to make do without the services of Anrich Nortje, who has withdrawn from the squad as a precaution. The hosts may bring in Wiaan Mulder to replace Nortje and add Keshav Maharaj for Senuran Muthusamy. West Indies, on the other hand, may look to add another spinner Gudakesh Motie, who has been in good form, to their playing 11 to replace either Shannon Gabriel or Roston Chase.

South Africa has won their previous two tests against West Indies in Johannesburg, making them favourites to win the series. However, with the series at stake, West Indies will be looking to put up a strong fight and level the series.

SA vs WI 2nd Test live streaming details

Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to telecast SA vs WI 2nd Test match live in India. So, Star Sports-1 will be broadcasting the SA vs WI 2nd Test match. SA vs WI 2nd Test match will also be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

SA vs WI 2nd Test match full details

The second and final Test match between South Africa and West Indies will be played on Wednesday, March 8th. The match will be played at Wanderers in Johannesburg. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST. The live stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

SA vs WI 2nd Test match PLAYING XI

South Africa playing XI: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Tony de Korzi, Henrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj/Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee.

West Indies playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifier, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Gudakesh Motie/Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph.

