SA vs WI 1st ODI Probable Playing XI: Check SA vs WI date, time, venue, preview, live streaming & playing XI

SA vs WI 1st ODI Probable Playing XI: South Africa will host West Indies in an ODI series starting Thursday, March 16, 2023. There will be three matches throughout the ODI series at Buffalo Park in East London. South Africa defeated the West Indies by 2-0 in the two-match Test series. SA seeks to replicate the victory in the 50-over format ODI series.

The three-match series, however, is not part of the ODI World Cup Super League. Despite this, the SA will rest their chances of qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup in the crucial ODI series against the Netherlands.

Temba Bavuma will captain the team and look to put his best foot forward against the West Indies. Notably, South Africa is missing Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, and David Miller, who will return only in the last ODI.

Shai Hope took the captaincy from Nicholas Pooran, seeking to kick off his first season as a captain with a bang. Rovman Powell, the team's deputy, has been in excellent form with the bat and will be a prime component in the middle order.

In one-day internationals, the Proteas enjoy a lead with 44 victories. The West Indies have only won 15 times in their 62 matches. In the upcoming three games, both sides will try to push each other to their limits, making for an entertaining series.

SA vs WI 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Shannon Gabriel

SA vs WI 1st ODI: Live Streaming

Where can I watch SA vs WI 1st ODI Live on TV in India?

Star Sports Network has purchased the right to live telecast South Africa vs West Indies ODI Series. Thus, fans can watch the SA vs WI 1st ODI match on Star Sports-1.

Where can I watch live-streaming of SA vs WI on mobile?

FanCode app and website will live stream the 1st ODI match between South Africa and West Indies.

SA vs WI: ODI Schedule

Mar-16 Thursday SA vs WI 1st ODI Buffalo Park East London 4:30 PM IST Mar-18 Saturday SA vs WI 2nd ODI Buffalo Park East London 4:30 PM IST Mar-21 Tuesday SA vs WI 3rd ODI Senwes Park Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST

When is the 1st ODI match between South Africa and West Indies?

The first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies is on March 16, 2023.

When will the 1st ODI match between South Africa and West Indies start?

SA vs WI 1st ODI match will begin at 04:30 PM IST on March 16, 2023.

Where will the SA vs WI ODI series be played?