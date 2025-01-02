SA vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Having sealed a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, South Africa will look to seal the two-match Test series with a whitewash as they take on Pakistan. The match will be the first of the year for both sides as they look forward to Champions Trophy commitments in February. Ahead of the second Test between hosts South Africa and Pakistan, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and others.

When is the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will start on Friday (Jan 3).

Which stadium will host the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match start?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will start at 10:30 AM local time (2:00 PM IST) with the toss taking place at 10:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST).

Where to watch the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match on TV?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Streaming online on OTT?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Squads

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Abdullah Shafique, Mir Hamza, Noman Ali, Haseebullah Khan