SA vs ENG ODI series live streaming: when & where to watch South Africa vs England live streaming on phone, TV

SA vs ENG ODI series live streaming: England's cricket squad (ENG) will go to South Africa (SA) for a three-match ODI series beginning on Friday, January 27. England (ENG), the reigning world champions in cricket, hopes to kick off their 2023 campaign successfully by defeating South Africa (SA). The Jos Buttler-led team appears to be in excellent shape and is in top form. South Africa, on the other hand, has a chance to improve their playing XI before the ODI World Cup this year. In December 2022, the Proteas competed in a test series against Australia, which they disgracefully lost 2-0. Information on the three-match ODI series, including the date, time, location, lineup, schedule, livestream, and television broadcast channels, is given in the article.

South Africa vs England - SA vs ENG ODI series live streaming

South Africa vs England - SA vs ENG - Sony Sports Network has bagged the rights to live broadcast England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) ODI series in India. So, Sony Sports channels will live broadcast the ODI series in India. Also, the live stream of the matches will be available on the SonyLIV app.

In UK, England's tour of South Africa in 2023 will be live televised by Sky Sports Cricket. The matches will be streamed live on the Sky Go app. In South Africa, SuperSport network will broadcast the series live. Live streaming will be available via the SuperSport app.

when is South Africa vs England - SA vs ENG ODI series start?

South Africa vs England - SA vs ENG ODI series will start on Friday, January 27.

What time will South Africa vs England - SA vs ENG ODI series start?

South Africa vs England - SA vs ENG ODI series will start on January 27 at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will South Africa vs England - SA vs ENG ODI series be played?

South Africa vs England - SA vs ENG ODI series will be played in Bloemfontein and Kimberley.

Which platform will live stream the South Africa vs England - SA vs ENG ODI series?

South Africa vs England - SA vs ENG ODI series will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

South Africa vs England - SA vs ENG ODI series full squad

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes