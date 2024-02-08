Rugby: France make two changes for Scotland tie in Six Nations

France head coach Fabien Galthie has made two changes to the side humbled by Ireland last week for their game against Scotland in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday. Les Bleus suffered a 38-17 defeat to Ireland in Marseille last Friday but Galthie has kept faith with most of the team.

Wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who came off the bench against Ireland, replaces Yoram Moefana, while Paul Willemse's suspension brings lock Cameron Woki into the team at four with Paul Gabrillagues switching to five.

Sebastien Taofifenua is back on the bench after his withdrawal before the Ireland game due to illness, and uncapped flanker Alexandre Roumat is also named among the replacements, with Reda Wardi out after his wrist injury sustained in the game.

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Maxime Lucu, 8-Gregory Alldritt (captain), 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Gabrillagues, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Cyril Baille.