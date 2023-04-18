RR vs LSG ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match?

RR vs LSG ticket booking online: On Wednesday, April 19th, Rajasthan Royals will play against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the 26th game of IPL 2023. This match will be very exciting as both teams are currently in the first and second positions of the points table in the IPL 2023.

Rajasthan Royals have won their last three matches and are confident going into this game, with strong batting from Captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmeyer, and Dhruv Jurel. Lucknow Super Giants, led by Kl Rahul, are also in good form with Kyle Mayers, Nicolas Pooran, and Stoinis in the middle.

RR vs LSG ticket booking through BookMyShow

If you want to book tickets for an IPL match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the IPL team you are interested in. Choose the match you want to attend and select your seats.

The booking price may vary according to the seats you choose. After selecting your seats, you can choose to have the tickets home delivered or to collect them from the booking counter during the match day itself. Finally, make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, or other options, and you will receive a confirmation by email or SMS.

RR vs LSG ticket booking through Paytm

To book through Paytm, open the app and scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for an IPL team name. Select the match you want to attend and choose your seats from the seat map. Then make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods. You will receive a booking confirmation on your registered mobile number and email.

RR vs LSG match details