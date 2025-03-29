RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals will look to break the duck on the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) points table on Sunday (Mar 30) as they face five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at their adopted home in Guwahati. While RR lost both their matches, CSK on the other hand were defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the first time in 17 years at the Chepauk Stadium. Ahead of the clash between RR and CSK, here are all the key details of the IPL 2025 contest, including match time and venue.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the RR vs CSK IPL match:

When is the RR vs CSK IPL match? Date

The RR vs CSK IPL match will be played on Sunday (Mar 30).

Where is the RR vs CSK IPL match being played?

The match will be hosted at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the RR vs CSK IPL match start?

The RR vs CSK IPL match will commence at 7:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the RR vs CSK IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the RR vs CSK IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the RR vs CSK IPL match online?

The RR vs CSK IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Sub: Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Sub: Rahul Tripathi