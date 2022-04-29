Rovman Powell promised his mom he will take them out of poverty: Ian Bishop on DC's star performer

Kuldeep Yadav and Rovman Powell starred for the Delhi Capitals (DC) when they locked horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 42 of the IPL 2022 edition. After Rishabh Pant won the toss and asked Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata to bat first, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, KKR only managed 146-9 riding on Nitish Rana's 57.

Kuldeep Yadav (3-0-19-4) and Mustafizur Rahman's three-fer were the main reasons for KKR's struggles. In reply, DC lost wickets at regular intervals as Prithvi Shaw departed for a golden duck whereas David Warner was dismissed for 42. It came down to DC's all-rounders Powell, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur as the one-time runners-up chased down the total with four wickets and seven balls to spare.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former West Indies speedster Ian Bishop lauded Powell, who has developed as a finisher for DC this season. Further, he urged cricket lovers to check out Powell's story in order to understand his humble beginnings and the struggles that he went through to reach where he is today.

“If anyone has the opportunity of 10 minutes to spare, go and look at Rovman Powell’s life story - a video on YouTube. You will see why so many people, including me, are happy that this guy has gotten a taste of the IPL. He has come from humble beginnings. He promised his mom that he will take them out of poverty when he was still in secondary school. He is living that dream to do that. Great story,” said the legendary West Indian.

“I was trying to think back about his hundred against Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali in the Caribbean. He averaged 43 against India with these same spinners in India last February. He has improved a lot, is very good against seam and shows a great temperament," Bishop added.

DC will hope for more heroics from Powell in the upcoming fixtures as the race for the playoffs have intensified. At present, Delhi is at the sixth position after their win over KKR.