Rory McIlroy reacts to tensions between PGA Tour and LIV Golf, says game is 'ripping itself apart'

In the recent times, golf has been in the headlines for the PGA Tour versus LIV Golf tussle. The tensions between PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf continues with each passing day and the divide has created a lot of stir.

Recently, FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy opined on the divide, which is leading to golf 'ripping itself apart'. He told Reuters, "I don't want a fractured game. I never have. You look at some other sports and what's happened and the game of golf is ripping itself apart right now."

"It's no good for the guys on, you know, this side or the sort of traditional system and it's no good for the guys on the other side, either. It's no good for anyone. There is a time and a place for it. I just think right now, with where everything is, it's probably not the right time."

ALSO READ | Phil Mickelson and three others pull out of LIV Golf lawsuit against PGA Tour

Eleven LIV players had initially given their nod to support an antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour, where they accussed it of operating as a monopoly and alleged the suspension of players joining the new circuit was not proper.

Nonetheless, eight of them pulled out from it recently, including Phil Mickelson. McIlroy feels a resolution can be possible but said that the legal proceedings make matters worse.

"Right now with two lawsuits going on, and how heightened the rhetoric has been, I think we just need to let it cool off a little bit," McIlory said while speaking to BBC Sport on Wednesday. "I don't know what's going to happen with this lawsuit. No one's going to want to talk to anyone when it's hanging over the game, so I don't know what happens there.

"I've probably said a few things that are maybe too inflammatory at times, but it just comes from the heart and how much I hate what this is doing to the game. It has been an ugly year but there's a solution to everything. If we can send rockets to the moon and bring them back again and have them land on their own I'm sure we can figure out how to make professional golf cohesive again," the 33-year-old added.

Mickelson, in a statement brought forward by LIV Golf, said after his withdrawal, "I am focused on moving forward and extremely happy being a part of LIV, while also grateful for my time on the Tour.'



"I am pleased that the players on Tour are finally being heard, respected, and valued and are benefitting from the changes recently implemented. With LIV's involvement in these issues, the players' rights will be protected, and I no longer feel it is necessary for me to be part of the proceedings," he added.

Looks like the PGA vs LIV Royal Rumble is far from over. But it surely is denting the game.