'Root will be enjoying this': Michael Vaughan on Cameron Bancroft's statement over Sandpaper gate

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has reacted to Cameron Bancroft's recent statements on the 2018 Sandpaper gate. He feels that the statement by the Aussie batsman will affect the upcoming Ashes series.

Cameron Bancroft's recent comments over the 2018 Sandpapergate to the Guardian has reopened the wounds of Australian cricket. The batsman had hinted that the bowlers in the match knew about ball-tampering. However, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, who featured in the Test match, issued a statement to clarify that they were unaware of the incident.

In his latest column for The Telegraph, Vaughan wrote that the Sandpaper gate has shown 'cracks' in the Australian team. He even added that England's Test captain, Joe Root, will be enjoying it.

“Dragging up the ball-tampering scandal has shown there are cracks in the Australia team that England could exploit if they start the Ashes series well later this year. David Warner, Steve Smith and the bowlers are under scrutiny again, and it would only take a poor Australia performance in the first Ashes Test for the pressure to mount. The captain, Tim Paine, is under the microscope after defeat by India, and while some think this could galvanise Australia, rarely are such public problems good for a team's unity.

"Joe Root will be enjoying this and thinking it could help. He knows an argument or two in the opposing team is always good. But fundamentally, England still have to play great cricket to win in Australia. They should not become distracted by Australia’s problems. Enjoy it in private, but rise above it in public,” Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“England have enough to worry about in their own backyard, by making sure they arrive with a settled batting unit, a fit bowling attack and a team who can ultimately win in those conditions. There are cracks in the England team as well, and I see two sides who are quite similar. Both are quite vulnerable and that should make for a fascinating contest,” he wrote.

Cricket Australia has released the schedule for the much-anticipated Ashes series. The Australian cricket board are hopeful to stage the series in front of a full crowd, however, they said that will follow government advice when it came to admitting travelling supporters.

According to the schedule, the Ashes is will kick off at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 8. Followed by a pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, then Melbourne hosting the traditional Boxing Day Test match. Sydney and Perth will host the remaining two games of the five-match Test series.