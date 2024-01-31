Ronaldo vs Messi: Check head-to-head stats ahead of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024
Ronaldo vs Messi: The two football legends last faced each other when Paris Saint-German faced the Riyadh All-Star XI in January 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the stats, records, honours, and head-to-head results between Messi and Ronaldo over the years.
Inter Miami will clash with Al-Nassr on February 1 at 11:30 pm IST at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match will feature the generation-defining rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as part of its preseason tour.
Here's everything you need to know about the stats, records, honours, and head-to-head results between Messi and Ronaldo over the years.
Messi vs Ronaldo Tournament Records
La Liga
- Matches: 18
- Messi wins: 10
- Ronaldo wins: 4
- Draws: 4
UEFA Champions League
- Matches: 6
- Messi wins: 2
- Ronaldo wins: 2
- Draws: 2
Copa del Rey
- Matches: 5
- Ronaldo wins: 2
- Messi wins: 1
- Draws: 2
Supercopa de Espana
- Matches: 5
- Ronaldo wins: 2
- Messi wins: 2
- Draws: 1
Friendlies
- Matches: 3
- Messi wins: 2
- Draws: 1
Messi vs Ronaldo: Goals In Head-To-Head Encounters
La Liga
Messi: 12, Ronaldo: 9
Champions League
Messi: 3, Ronaldo: 2
Copa del Rey
Ronaldo: 5 goals, Messi: 0
Spanish Super Cup
Messi: 6, Ronaldo: 4
Friendlies
Ronaldo:3, Messi: 2
Lionel Messi Club Records
Barcelona: 778 games, 672 goals, 303 assists
Paris Saint-Germain: 75 games, 32 goals, 35 assists
Inter Miami: 14 games, 11 goals, five assists
Total: 867 games, 715 goals, 343 assists
Cristiano Ronaldo: Club Statistics
Sporting Lisbon: 31 games, five goals, six assists
Manchester United: 346 games, 145 goals, 64 assists
Real Madrid: 438 games, 450 goals, 131 assists
Juventus: 134 games, 101 goals, 22 assists
Al-Nassr: 41 games, 34 goals, 12 assists
Total: 990 games, 735 goals, 235 assists
Lionel Messi: Team Honours
Leagues: 12 (10 La Liga, 2 Ligue 1)
UEFA Champions League: 4
Domestic Cups: 7 (Copa del Rey, 1 Trophee des Champions, 7 Supercopa de Espana)
International Cups: 1 League Cup, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 1 Leagues Cup
Argentina 2022 World Cup, 2021 Copa America, Argentina U23 Olympic Gold
Cristiano Ronaldo: Team Honours
Leagues: 7 (3 Premier League, 2 La Liga, 2 Serie A)
UEFA Champions League: 5 (4 with Real Madrid, 1 Man United)
Club World Cups: 4 (3 with Real Madrid, 1 with Man United)
Domestic Cups: 9 (1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups, 2 Copas del Rey, 2 Supercopa de Espana, 1 Coppa Italia, 1 Arab Club Champions Cup)
International Cups: 2 UEFA Super Cups
Portugal: EURO 2016, UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Cristiano Ronaldo: Individual Honours
5 Ballon d'Or
- 2 FIFA The Best Men's Player
- 4 European Golden Shoes
- 4 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Awards
- 1 La Liga Best Player Award
- 2 Premier League Player of the Season Awards
- 2 Serie A Footballer of the Year Awards
Lionel Messi: Individual Honours
- 8 Ballon d'Or
- 2 FIFA The Best Men's Player
- 6 European Golden Shoes
- 2 World Cup Golden Balls
- 3 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Awards
- 6 La Liga Best Player Awards
