Ronaldo vs Messi: Check head-to-head stats ahead of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024

Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Jan 31, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
The match will feature the generation-defining rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as part of its preseason tour. Photograph:(Twitter)
Ronaldo vs Messi: The two football legends last faced each other when Paris Saint-German faced the Riyadh All-Star XI in January 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the stats, records, honours, and head-to-head results between Messi and Ronaldo over the years. 

Inter Miami will clash with Al-Nassr on February 1 at 11:30 pm IST at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match will feature the generation-defining rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as part of its preseason tour. 

The two football legends last faced each other when Paris Saint-German faced the Riyadh All-Star XI in January 2023. 

Here's everything you need to know about the stats, records, honours, and head-to-head results between Messi and Ronaldo over the years. 

Messi vs Ronaldo Tournament Records

La Liga

  • Matches: 18
  • Messi wins: 10
  • Ronaldo wins: 4
  • Draws: 4

UEFA Champions League

  • Matches: 6
  • Messi wins: 2
  • Ronaldo wins: 2
  • Draws: 2

Copa del Rey

  • Matches: 5
  • Ronaldo wins: 2
  • Messi wins: 1
  • Draws: 2

Supercopa de Espana

  • Matches: 5
  • Ronaldo wins: 2
  • Messi wins: 2
  • Draws: 1

Friendlies

  • Matches: 3
  • Messi wins: 2
  • Draws: 1

Messi vs Ronaldo: Goals In Head-To-Head Encounters

La Liga

Messi: 12, Ronaldo: 9

Champions League

Messi: 3, Ronaldo: 2

Copa del Rey

Ronaldo: 5 goals, Messi: 0

Spanish Super Cup

Messi: 6, Ronaldo: 4

Friendlies

Ronaldo:3, Messi: 2

Lionel Messi Club Records

Barcelona: 778 games, 672 goals, 303 assists

Paris Saint-Germain: 75 games, 32 goals, 35 assists

Inter Miami: 14 games, 11 goals, five assists

Total: 867 games, 715 goals, 343 assists

Cristiano Ronaldo: Club Statistics

Sporting Lisbon: 31 games, five goals, six assists

Manchester United: 346 games, 145 goals, 64 assists

Real Madrid: 438 games, 450 goals, 131 assists

Juventus: 134 games, 101 goals, 22 assists

Al-Nassr: 41 games, 34 goals, 12 assists

Total: 990 games, 735 goals, 235 assists

Lionel Messi: Team Honours

Leagues: 12 (10 La Liga, 2 Ligue 1)

UEFA Champions League: 4

Domestic Cups: 7 (Copa del Rey, 1 Trophee des Champions, 7 Supercopa de Espana)

International Cups: 1 League Cup, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 1 Leagues Cup

Argentina 2022 World Cup, 2021 Copa America, Argentina U23 Olympic Gold

Cristiano Ronaldo: Team Honours

Leagues: 7 (3 Premier League, 2 La Liga, 2 Serie A)

UEFA Champions League: 5 (4 with Real Madrid, 1 Man United)

Club World Cups: 4 (3 with Real Madrid, 1 with Man United)

Domestic Cups: 9 (1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups, 2 Copas del Rey, 2 Supercopa de Espana, 1 Coppa Italia, 1 Arab Club Champions Cup)

International Cups: 2 UEFA Super Cups

Portugal: EURO 2016, UEFA Nations League 2018-19

Cristiano Ronaldo: Individual Honours

5 Ballon d'Or

  • 2 FIFA The Best Men's Player
  • 4 European Golden Shoes
  • 4 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Awards
  • 1 La Liga Best Player Award
  • 2 Premier League Player of the Season Awards
  • 2 Serie A Footballer of the Year Awards

Lionel Messi: Individual Honours

  • 8 Ballon d'Or
  • 2 FIFA The Best Men's Player
  • 6 European Golden Shoes
  • 2 World Cup Golden Balls
  • 3 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Awards
  • 6 La Liga Best Player Awards

(With inputs from agencies)