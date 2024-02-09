Ronaldo stunned as WWE’s Undertaker makes special appearance ahead of Riyadh Season Cup final - WATCH

The Kingdom arena in Riyadh was treated with a surprise as WWE legend and now-retired superstar The Undertaker, aka the Deadman, made a special appearance ahead of the start of the Riyadh Season Cup final between Al Hilal and Al-Nassr on Thursday (Feb 8). Not only the spectators in attendance but football great Cristiano Ronaldo was also shocked by the Undertaker’s surprise entrance.

Just when both teams lined up ahead of the final, The Undertaker’s theme song played with the WWE veteran walking down the aisle the way he did as an active wrestler during his time in televised shows and events.

Wearing his usual in-ring gear - black hat, long coat and trousers, The Undertaker brought a smile to everyone’s faces with his shocking appearance. Even the all-time great Ronaldo looked delighted to see the WWE star gracing the occasion with his presence.

That little segment garnered a lot of media and social media attention, with fans from the sports and entertainment industry, respectively, enjoying every moment.

The Undertaker unveiled the Riyadh Season Cup trophy and lifted it.

Against their top rivals (Al Hilal), Al-Nassr fell shy of winning (losing by 0-2) the Riyadh Season Cup final in the capital city. Star striker Ronaldo didn’t have an outstanding return to the football field following his injury layoff.

The Al Hilal fans also chanted Lionel Messi's name during the game, upsetting Ronaldo, who replied to them saying, 'I am Cristiano, not Messi.'

Ronaldo last appeared for Al Nassr in a 4-1 league win at Al Taawon on December 30. After that, he suffered an injury keeping him away from on-field action for over a month. Because of that, Al-Nassr also postponed their pre-season tour of China in January.