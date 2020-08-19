Ronald Koeman appointed new Barcelona manager

Barcelona on Wednesday confirmed the signing of former player Ronald Koeman as the new manager to replace Quique Setien following a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League. Barcelona are looking to make a transition to a new phase as they sacked Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal to start the process while luring Koeman to come back to the Nou Camp.

Koeman’s contract with Barcelona will run until 2022 as the Dutchman leaves his post as the head coach of the Netherlands national team to take over the charge at the Catalan club.

Barcelona released an official statement which reads: "FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first-team coach until 30 June 2022.

"The Blaugrana legend, hero of Wembley, the man who handed Barca their first-ever victory in the European Cup returns to Camp Nou.

"This time, however, he will do so as coach as the Dutchman brings more than 20 years of experience as a manager and eight trophies on his CV.

"Ronald Koeman comes to FC Barcelona after coaching in the Premier League, La Liga, the Dutch league, the Portuguese league and also on the international stage with the Netherlands."

Koeman reacted to his stint with the Netherlands while saying that Barcelona have always been his dream club.

“It was an honour to be the national coach of the Netherlands," said the 57-year-old. "For the past two-and-a-half years I have done everything I can to achieve successes with Oranje.

"I look back with pride on what we have achieved together in that period. The Dutch national team has a bright future, I am convinced of that.

"Everyone knows that Barcelona is my dream club. It feels very special to me to be able to become a coach there."

Koeman, regarded as Barcelona legend and one of the finest to have taken to the field, played for the club between 1989 and 1995 winning four league titles and the European Cup, in which he scored the winning goal in the final against Sampdoria.

The Dutchman returns to club management since leaving English club Everton in 2018 and will be looking to find the lost glory of Barcelona.