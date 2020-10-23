'Road to recovery': Kapil Dev shares heartfelt message for fans after undergoing Angioplasty surgery

India's former captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and has undergone angioplasty at a hospital in New Delhi.

However, the World Cup-winning skipper shared a heartfelt message for fans after undergoing the surgery. He took to Instagram and posted a message for the fans, which read: "Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery".

Kapil Dev has been pretty active with his views on cricket in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The former Indian skipper was also dealing with diabetes-related health issues. However, the news of Kapil Dev's heart attack has left the entire social media shocked as fans took to different platforms to wish the 'Haryana Hurricane' a speedy recovery.

Fortis Escorts released a statement giving a health-update on Kapil Dev: "Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of the night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days."

The Indian great inspired India to an unforgettable World Cup victory in 1983 where they defeated the mighty West Indies in the final at the Lord's. Dev was instrumental in India's World Cup triumph as he scalped 12 wickets while scoring 303 runs at an average of 60.6. Furthermore, he also grabbed seven catches in eight encounters as India lifted the coveted trophy.

Kapil Dev made headlines after he emerged as a hot trend on social media a few months ago, during the lockdown, as he shared his new look.