Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer express love and belief in their team Delhi Capitals after loss against KKR

Rishabh Pant, the captain of the Delhi Capitals, said on Thursday that while his team's journey in the Indian Premier League 2021 ended in heartbreak, he could not be prouder of leading this squad of exceptional players.

"It ended in heartbreak last night, but I could not be more proud of leading this team of exceptional warriors. We battled hard through the season, and while we may have fallen short on some days, we always gave 100 per cent," tweeted Pant.

In another tweet, the Delhi skipper said: "To the owners, management, staff, my teammates and most importantly, our passionate fans, I want to say thank you from my heart. You all made this season special. We will come back stronger @DelhiCapitals."

KKR defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets in Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, with Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill scoring 55 and 46 runs respectively after Varun Chakravarthy's two-wicket haul.

"Can't change anything after the match. Always we kept on believing and stayed in the game for as long as possible. The bowlers pulled it back. They bowled really well through the middle overs. We were stuck and unable to rotate the strike. Hopefully, we can come back next year for a stronger season," after the game, Pant told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"We played really good cricket throughout the season. We stuck together and cared for each other. Hopefully, we will improve next year and come back strongly," he added.

Shreyas Iyer, the former skipper of Delhi Capitals also expressed his love and belief in the team. “To be back with the team and back on the field was a moment that I’ve been looking forward to for what felt like ages. This is a special group of players that stuck it out and put up a fight, we gave everything we had out there and can go back with no regrets,” tweeted Iyer.

“A big thank you to the coaches, support staff, my teammates and the fans for their relentless support this season,” he added in another tweet.

Delhi Capitals was on the top of the league, however, lost in both the qualifiers against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR will now face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 final on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.