Rewind 2023: The year when Lionel Messi added another Ballon d'Or to his collection

If 2022 was the year Lionel Messi attained football immortality by winning the FIFA World Cup -- 2023 was the year when he scripted the perfect epilogue by winning football's arguably most prestigious individual award, the 'Ballon d'Or' for a record-extending eighth time.

Messi's nearest rival remains Cristiano Ronaldo with five titles but with both players moving out of European football, it looks highly unlikely that the Argentine's record will be beaten anytime soon.

The competition was tough this time with a certain Norwegian named Erling Haaland who won a treble with Premier League giants Manchester City, making a fair and strong claim for the trophy.

In the lead-up to the Ballon d'Or ceremony in France, there were suspicions that Messi would miss out on his final peak by losing out to Haaland who had an enviable scoring record.

In his debut season in England, Haaland showed his goal-scoring prowess, winning the Golden Boot and shattering the record for the most goals scored in a campaign, eclipsing Liverpool's Mo Salah. Haaland netted 52 goals and laid out nine assists in 53 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City last term.

Additionally, he helped Pep Guardiola break his Champions League jinx with City as the Premier League holders finally got hold of the 'Big Ears'.

Meanwhile, Messi won the World Cup in Qatar by scoring twice in the group stage and was on target in each knockout round, scoring against Australia, the Netherlands, and Croatia, and then in the final. He finished second in the top goalscorer charts with seven goals and received the Golden Ball as well.

As a PSG player, he scored 21 goals and assisted 20 in 40 appearances across all competitions, helping the side win another Ligue 1 title.

Watch | World Cup winner Lionel Messi given guard of honour × Later, he made the summer move to Inter Miami to play in Major League Soccer (MLS) when there was an exodus of players moving to Saudi Arabia. With a player in the relatively easier league of America, one would have thought that Messi had let the advantage slip.

However, the Ballon d'Or trophy, with which Messi had his first date nearly 14 years ago, just five years into his senior professional career, came to him yet again as the footballing world rose on its feet to applaud greatness.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic presented the award to Messi who once again accepted the award with true humility. As for his future, Messi remained tight-lipped but added that he would compete as long as he was physically fit. With Copa America scheduled next year, one might hope that Messi would like to sign off with another hurrah.

Individual awards for Lionel Messi:

Ballon d’Or: 8

FIFA World Player of the Year: 7

La Liga Player of the Year: 9

European Golden Shoe: 6

Laureus World Sports Award: 2



World Cup Golden Ball: 2



UEFA Men’s Player of the Year: 2

Copa America Most Valuable Player: 2