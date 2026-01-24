/Red Bull Moto Jam 2026: F1 action, tickets, venue. All you need to know about. Find complete details here

Red Bull Moto Jam is set to make a high-octane return to India with its second edition scheduled for March 1, 2026, in Delhi-NCR. The motorsport spectacle will be hosted at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and promises an action-packed day featuring Formula 1 demonstrations, stunt performances, and immersive fan experiences.

Where you can buy tickets for Red Bull Moto Jam

Fans can book tickets online through BookMyShow. Prices begin at ₹1,000 for the Drift stand, making the event accessible to a wide audience. Those looking for premium views can choose from Apex, Chicane, or G-Force stands, with tickets ranging between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 based on seating preferences.

What is the venue and how to reach

The venue for Red Bull Moto Jam 2026 is the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, with entry permitted only to ticket holders.

Public transport remains the easiest way to reach the venue. Attendees can take the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line to Noida Sector 51, change to the Aqua Line towards Depot Station, and get down at Knowledge Park II. The expo mart is located roughly 500 metres from the station. Those driving can reach the venue via the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, which offers smooth access from Delhi as well as the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Formula 1 showrun: The main attraction

The headline act of Moto Jam 2026 will be a Formula 1 Showrun starring Arvid Lindblad. The young driver will take a Racing Bulls-liveried F1 car out for a run in Delhi-NCR, offering fans a rare chance to see an F1 machine in action up close. The timing of the showrun makes it even more special, as it takes place just days before Lindblad’s Formula 1 debut at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, scheduled from March 6 to 8.

Lindblad, who competes under the British flag and has Swedish and Indian roots, shared his excitement with Autocar India, calling the India showrun particularly meaningful given his heritage and the milestone moment in his career.

Red Bull India has confirmed that he will drive the iconic RB8, Sebastian Vettel’s 2012 championship-winning car, now refreshed with Racing Bulls branding. The V8-powered machine last raced in India during the 2012 Indian Grand Prix, making its return after 14 years a nostalgic highlight for fans.