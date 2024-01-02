Records tumble as Australia women thrash India women in 3rd ODI, inflicts series whitewash

Riding on opener Phoebe Litchfield's 119 and captain Alyssa Healy's 82, Australia women thrashed India women by 190 runs in the third and final ODI on Tuesday (Jan 2). With this, the visitors have inflicted a series whitewash over the hosts, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, after conceding the only Test by eight wickets. It marks as a record win for Australia with nothing clicking for Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. from the word go.

Winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first. Their openers Phoebe and Alyssa stitched a record 189-run stand for the first wicket, highest partnership by any pair versus the Indian eves in the format, to set the tone for a big total. After their dismissals, runs continued to flow as Ashleigh Gardner (30), Annabel Sutherland (23), Alana King (26) and Ellyse Perry (16) added to the scoreboard. Thus, Australia ended with the highest total by any team versus Harman & Co. in women's ODI; 338 for 7.

From India's perspective, only youngster Shreyanka Patil (3 for 57) and all-rounder Deepti Sharma (1 for 53) conceded under six among those who completed their full quota of overs.

In reply, the home side never got going. Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain, got a start (29) whereas the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and in-form Deepti (25 apiece) crossed the 20-run mark. As a result, India were bundled out for a paltry 148 in 32.4 overs to lose by a whopping 190-run margin.