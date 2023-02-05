Record Alert! WATCH - Iftikhar Ahmed slams six sixes in an over to Wahab Riaz in PSL's exhibition match

Pakistan’s middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed has entered record books by slamming six sixes in an over. Playing for Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday in a PSL exhibition match in Quetta, Iftikhar smashed six sixes to his Pakistan teammate Wahab Riaz in the final over the first innings. Coming off an impressive season in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Iftikhar hit 94 off 50 balls and helped his team reach a fighting total of 184 for five in 20 overs.

In the final over, the right-handed Iftikhar smashed the first ball to the leg side before pulling the next one into the deep square leg area. The third shot was straight down the ground while the next three sixes were hit square on the off side with smaller boundaries. Not only those sixes went for distance, they were hit cleanly too – giving an idea of how good a form Iftikhar is in. Meanwhile, Wahab, who conceded 36 in the final over, ended with figures of three for 47.

You can watch the video here -

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed 6 sixes in a single over in the PSL exhibition match.pic.twitter.com/s3NRRmrcZl — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 5, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, Riaz provided Peshawar with a perfect start by dismissing Ahsan Ali and Umar Akmal in the second over of the innings but found himself wanting in the later stage of the innings. While Iftikhar dominated everyone with his stroke play, he was well accompanied by Kushdil Shah in the middle, who scored 36 off 24 balls.

Players who have hit six sixes in an over -